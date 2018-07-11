Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Competing with Koehn
Rosas will compete with Marshall Koehn for the kicking job during training camp, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official website reports.
Rosas was one of the worst kickers in the NFL last season, converting 18 of 25 field goals and 20 of 23 PATs. The Giants offense projects to take a big step forward from last season, but it may be Koehn rather than Rosas who benefits. The two kickers will duke things out during the preseason before a victor in the job battle is announced.
