Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Converts 52-yarder
Rosas made a 52-yard field goal as well as both of his extra-point tries en route to five points in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Raiders.
Rosas' field-goal make gave him a new career long, not to mention a second straight game without a miss. The rookie sports 59 points on the campaign.
