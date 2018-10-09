Rosas (quadriceps) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Rosas didn't take any kicks during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Rosas said Monday that he's optimistic about his chances of playing Thursday against the Eagles, but the kicker may need to put in a full practice Wednesday for the Giants to feel comfortable with his health moving forward. As an insurance plan in the event Rosas can't go in Week 6, the Giants signed kicker Marshall Koehn to their practice squad Tuesday.

