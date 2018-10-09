Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Doesn't kick at practice
Rosas (quadriceps) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Rosas didn't take any kicks during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Rosas said Monday that he's optimistic about his chances of playing Thursday against the Eagles, but the kicker may need to put in a full practice Wednesday for the Giants to feel comfortable with his health moving forward. As an insurance plan in the event Rosas can't go in Week 6, the Giants signed kicker Marshall Koehn to their practice squad Tuesday.
More News
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Tending to sore quadriceps•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Remains perfect on season•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Makes lone attempt Sunday•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Perfect again vs. Houston•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Two field goals in Week 2 loss•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Three field goals in Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6