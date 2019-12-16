Rosas made four of five extra points in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Dolphins.

This was the fourth time Rosas wasn't called upon to kick a field goal this year, and he's only attempted one on seven other occasions. With limited chances and uncharacteristic inefficiency -- he's hit 11 of 15 field goals (73 percent) and 28 of 32 extra points (88 percent) -- his ceiling is low for fantasy purposes, even against the Redskins in Week 16.