Rosas converted four field-goal attempts and missed his only extra-point try in Monday's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys.

The Giants' lack of aggressiveness in the red zone was Rosas' gain, as all four of his field goals came under 30 yards. The third-year pro has connected on eight of 10 field-goal tries and 18 of 20 extra-point tries this year, and he could add to his totals against a weak Jets' defense in Week 10.