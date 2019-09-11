Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Flawless in defeat
Rosas made his lone field-goal attempt as well as both his extra-point tries en route to five points in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Cowboys.
Rosas converted from 28 yards on his only field goal, but was otherwise limited to a couple extra-point efforts. He'll hope for more scoring opportunities in Week 2's in-state matchup against the Bills.
