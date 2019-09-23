Rosas made a 36-yard field goal and all three extra points in Sunday's 32-31 win over the Buccaneers.

After rookie Daniel Jones scampered for a touchdown to tie the game with 1:16 remaining in regulation, all the Giants needed was an extra point to take the lead. Rosas came through to give the team its first win of the season. The Giants host the Redskins in Week 4.