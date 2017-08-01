Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Gets some competition
The Giants signed 35-year-old Mike Nugent to compete with Rosas, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.
Signed to a reserve/future contract in January, the 22-year-old Rosas was the only kick on New York's roster throughout the offseason and into the start of training camp. The team likely hopes the youngster will display enough accuracy to beat out Nugent, a sub-par veteran who has never offered much from long range and missed six field goals and six extra points in only 13 games for Cincinnati last season.
