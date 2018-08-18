Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Hits 55-yarder
Rosas hit a 55-yard field goal in Friday's game and is the clear favorite to win the job again this season, the Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Rosas was one of the league's worst kickers last year, but the Giants apparently believe in him, and there's clearly nothing wrong with his leg strength.
