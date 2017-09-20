Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Hits field goal, extra point
Rosas converted a 25-yard field goal and an extra point in Monday's 24-10 loss to Detroit.
The first-year kicker has now hit both of his attempts on the season, both within 29 yards. Typically the kicker on a team with Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, and Eli Manning would have starting potential. At this point, however, the Giants don't look good enough on that side of the ball to give their kicker much of a chance.
More News
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...