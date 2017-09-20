Rosas converted a 25-yard field goal and an extra point in Monday's 24-10 loss to Detroit.

The first-year kicker has now hit both of his attempts on the season, both within 29 yards. Typically the kicker on a team with Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, and Eli Manning would have starting potential. At this point, however, the Giants don't look good enough on that side of the ball to give their kicker much of a chance.