Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Hits three field goals
Rosas made three of four field goals, including a 51-yarder in Denver Sunday night. The missed field-goal attempt was blocked.
Rosas is now 7-of-9 on the year and made all 10 extra point attempts. The rookie hasn't done anything to lose the job to this point.
