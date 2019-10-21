Rosas missed his only field-goal attempt and made all three extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Cardinals.

Rosas has now missed two field goals on six attempts. He's also yet to attempt more than a single field goal in a contest this season, which leaves him well off the fantasy radar. On a brighter note, the second-year pro has converted all 16 of his extra-point tries.

