Rosas made his only field-goal attempt as well as both his extra-point tries in Monday night's 23-17 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Rosas converted from 34 yards on his lone field goal, but was otherwise limited to extra-point duty. The kicker sports just one double-digit performance this season ahead of Week 15's matchup against the Dolphins.

