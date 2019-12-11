Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Makes all three kicks
Rosas made his only field-goal attempt as well as both his extra-point tries in Monday night's 23-17 overtime loss to the Eagles.
Rosas converted from 34 yards on his lone field goal, but was otherwise limited to extra-point duty. The kicker sports just one double-digit performance this season ahead of Week 15's matchup against the Dolphins.
