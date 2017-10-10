Play

Rosas converted on each of his two extra point attempts in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Rosas missed his first field goal of the season the previous week and was not given a chance for redemption Sunday. The 22-year-old is now 4-of-5 in his field goal attempts on the season and has converted all eight extra point attempts.

