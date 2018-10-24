Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Makes both kicks
Rosas made both of his field-goal tries but did not attempt an extra point in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Falcons.
Rosas did all that was required of him, converting from 31 and 36 yards on his respective kicks. Through seven games, he now sports 53 points.
