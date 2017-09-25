Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Makes each kick Sunday
Rosas converted his lone field goal attempt and all three PATs during Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
It was a slow day through three quarters for the Giants' offense, but they were thankfully able to spark things in the fourth quarter. Rosas made a clutch 41 yard field goal to give New York a brief 24-21 lead with just over three minutes remaining, but Eagles rookie Jake Elliott made a pair of field goals in the final minute for the win.
