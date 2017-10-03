Rosas made one of two field-goal attempts and converted both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers.

It was Rosas first missed field goal of the season, but really hurts as the Giants lost by two on a last-second field goal by Nick Folk. The 22-year-old is now four of five on field goal attempts this season and will hope to rebound against the Chargers in Week 5.