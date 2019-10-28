Rosas made two of three extra-point tries during Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Lions.

Rosas didn't attempt a field goal during the Week 8 loss. The third-year pro has logged just six field-goal attempts through eight contests. He remains off the fantasy radar due to low volume in New York's offense.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories