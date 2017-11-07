Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Misses field goal
Rosas converted one of his two field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries en route to five points in Sunday's 51-17 loss to the Rams.
Rosas missed a 45-yarder at the end of the first half, marking his third straight game with failed attempt. Through eight total appearances, the rookie sports a lackluster 37 points.
