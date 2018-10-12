Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Misses his first FG
Rosas made two of three field goals Thursday night, but missed a 52-yarder that was on line, but short.
It's possible the quad injury that bothered him this week cost him the extra distance, but either way Rosas is secure in the job if he's healthy.
