Rosas missed his lone field-goal attempt and converted all five extra-point attempts during Sunday's 41-35, overtime win over the Redskins.

The 24-year-old pushed his only field-goal opportunity wide left from 53 yards during the fourth quarter, making it two straight games without a made field goal. Rosas has endured a rough 2019, converting only 11 of 16 field goals and 33 of 37 extra points.