Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Misses PAT Sunday
Rosas made two short field goals but missed an extra point Sunday.
Rosas finished the year making 18 of 25 field goals (72 percent) and 20 of 23 PATs. Both marks are unacceptable for a modern NFL kicker, so don't be surprised if the Giants go in another direction in 2018.
More News
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...