Rosas missed two field-goal attempts but made both extra-point tries in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Bears.

Rosas pushed a 42-yarder wide right in the second quarter, and he went the other way on the next drive by pulling a 43-yard try wide left. Missing two field goals in a five-point loss is disappointing, although there was a faulty snap on one of the kicks. Rosas will look to bounce back in Week 13 against the Packers.