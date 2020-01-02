Play

Rosas converted his only field-goal try and both extra-point attempts during Week 17's 34-17 loss to the Eagles.

Rosas converted 12 of 17 field-goal attempts and 35 of 39 extra-point tries across 16 games in 2019. Coming off a rough campaign, it's possible that the Giants will bring in offseason competition for the third-year pro.

