Rosas made both his field-goal attempts, but missed his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 12-9 win over the Chiefs.

Rosas' 23-yarder in overtime sealed New York's second victory, but was only needed because he missed his first extra point of the season during regulation. The rookie has missed at least one kick in five straight outings, which has paired with the Giants' offensive struggles to limit him to 50 points through 10 appearances.