Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Not seeing many opportunities
Rosas made his only field goal and his lone extra-point attempt during Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Viking.
Rosas made the most of his limited opportunities Week 5, but game flow didn't work in his favor as the Giants spent most of the day attempting to catch up from a deficit. The third-year pro has been reliable through five contests, having made four of five field-goal tries and all 11 of his extra-point attempts, but New York's middling offense keeps him off the fantasy radar in most formats. He's yet to attempt more than a single field goal in a game this season.
