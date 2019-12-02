Coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that Rosas hurt his shoulder during Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Rosas suffered the injury while making a tackle. The third-year pro was able to finish the Week 13 loss, during which he made both field-goal tries and his only extra-point attempt, so it's possible that he'll manage to play through the issue against the Eagles in Week 14.