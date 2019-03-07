Rosas officially re-signed with the Giants on Thursday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

There was little chance Rosas would sign anywhere else given his prior status as an exclusive-rights free agent. Regardless, the breakout fantasy kicker and 2018 Pro-Bowler is now officially under contract with the Giants through 2019 after nailing 32 of 33 field-goal attempts last season -- which set a franchise record for conversion percentage (97.0). It's possible he could even build upon this production if the Giants' Saquon Barkley-led offense can take a step forward in 2019.