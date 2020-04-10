Play

Rosas signed his contract tender with the Giants on Thursday.

The Giants placed a second-round tender on Rosas, and he'll stick in New York for the 2020 campaign while playing under a $3.3 million salary. As such, the 25-year-old stands to enter the season as the Giants' lead placekicker. He's coming off an unimpressive 2019 showing, having converted just 12 of 17 field-goal tries across 16 games, but he did previously log an excellent 2018 season (completing 32 of 33 field-goal attempts).

