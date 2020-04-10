Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Pens RFA tender
Rosas signed his contract tender with the Giants on Thursday.
The Giants placed a second-round tender on Rosas, and he'll stick in New York for the 2020 campaign while playing under a $3.3 million salary. As such, the 25-year-old stands to enter the season as the Giants' lead placekicker. He's coming off an unimpressive 2019 showing, having converted just 12 of 17 field-goal tries across 16 games, but he did previously log an excellent 2018 season (completing 32 of 33 field-goal attempts).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated Rams projections
The Rams dealt Brandin Cooks to Houston, opening up a huge opportunity for someone in the offense....
-
How will Brandin Cooks fair in Houston?
If Brandin Cooks can regain his form from 2018 and before, he'll not only help Deshaun Watson,...
-
Texans projections with Cooks
No team has had more turnover at the skill positions than the Houston Texans. What does it...
-
Rookie Best Ball ADP: Where they go
Heath Cummings takes a look at Best Ball ADP and where the 2020 rookie class is being drafted.
-
Cole Kmet prospect profile
Cole Kmet is the top tight end prospect for many scouts, but his Fantasy upside isn't as straightforward.
-
Albert Okwuegbunam prospect profile
Albert Okwuegbunam isn't typically ranked among the top tight ends in the class, but the size/speed...