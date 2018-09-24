Rosas went 2-for-2 on field goals and made all three of his extra point attempts in Sunday's win over the Texans.

I was another successful day for Rosas, who remained a perfect 7-for-7 on the season with successful kicks of 44 and 30 yards. The good news for Rosas this weekend was that the Giants offense was finally effective in moving the ball on offense, and if they can keep that up moving forward, Rosas becomes a much more intriguing fantasy option.