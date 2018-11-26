Rosas converted all three of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Eagles.

Rosas recorded his fifth perfect outing in a row, and continues to build upon an outstanding season. He's missed just one of his 24 field goal attempts in 2018, and remains a perfect 18-for-18 on extra-point tries. The second-year pro faces a tough matchup against the Bears' defense Week 13.