Rosas connected on two field goals and an extra point in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Packers.

After missing two field goals in a five-point loss to the Bears in Week 12, Rosas bounced back well by drilling kicks from 27 and 45 yards. The 24-year-old has now converted 10 of 14 field goals and 22 of 25 extra points this season, and he could have an intriguing matchup against the slumping Eagles in Week 15.