Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Perfect in loss
Rosas converted both his field-goal attempts and his single extra-point try during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Redskins.
Rosas continues to build upon an accurate season, and has now made 17 of 18 field-goal attempts and all nine of his extra points. Considering his accuracy, volume seems to be the only thing keeping Rosas from serving as a solid weekly fantasy option at the kicker position. Rosas will look to continue building upon a strong season after New York's bye week.
