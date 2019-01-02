Rosas finished off his Pro Bowl season strong Sunday, making both field goals and all three PATs against the Cowboys.

Rosas was nearly perfect on the year, making 32 of 33 field goal attempts, including all four from 50-plus yards, and 31 of 32 PATs. Kickers can be volatile from year to year, but the Giants might have found their long-term answer at the kicking position.

