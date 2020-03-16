Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Receives RFA tender
The Giants are using a second-round tender on Rosas, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The restricted free agent tender will cost $3.3 million, which suggests Rosas has job security for 2020. The 25-year-old kicker has converted 82.7 percent of field-goal attempts and 91.5 percent of PATs in three NFL seasons, sandwiching two subpar campaigns around an excellent showing in 2018. The Giants may be undecided on a long-term commitment.
