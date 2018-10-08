Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Remains perfect on season
Rosas was 3-for-3 on field goals from 36, 42 and 53 yards and connected on one extra point in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
The Giants' offense finally managed to be productive Sunday and Rosas benefited greatly from it, making all three of his field goal attempts and remaining perfect on the season in the process. Rosas continues to prove he has a very reliable leg, and he is a strong fantasy option so long as the team remains productive on offense.
