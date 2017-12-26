Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Scoreless in defeat
Rosas missed his one attempt, a 33-yard field goal, in Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Cardinals.
Rosas' wide-left effort ensured the Giants were held scoreless. His inconsistent rookie season will come to an end following this Sunday's visit from the Redskins.
