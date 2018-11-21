Rosas made his only field goal as well as all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Buccaneers.

Rosas converted from 52 yards on his lone field-goal attempt. Thanks to that effort, he's still missed just one of 21 field-goal opportunities this season, and remains a perfect 17-for-17 on extra points. That's allowed the second-year pro to post a respectable 77 points through 10 contests.