Rosas converted two of his three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try en route to seven points in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the 49ers.

Rosas' 34-yard miss on New York's opening drive of the second half was fifth failed field goal on 15 attempts this season. Although he's made all 14 of his extra points, his poor field-goal conversion rate, as well as the Giants' offensive struggles, have limited Rosas to 44 points through nine appearances.