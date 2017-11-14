Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Scores seven points
Rosas converted two of his three field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try en route to seven points in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the 49ers.
Rosas' 34-yard miss on New York's opening drive of the second half was fifth failed field goal on 15 attempts this season. Although he's made all 14 of his extra points, his poor field-goal conversion rate, as well as the Giants' offensive struggles, have limited Rosas to 44 points through nine appearances.
More News
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Misses field goal•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Hits three field goals•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Makes both extra-point attempts in loss•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Makes one of two field-goal attempts•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Makes each kick Sunday•
-
Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Hits field goal, extra point•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...