Rosas converted both his extra-point attempts during Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Patriots.

Rosas wasn't allowed the opportunity to attempt a field goal Week 6. In the previous five weeks of the season, he'd logged exactly one field-goal try per contest. Until the Giants' offense turns things around and begins presenting Rosas with more consistent opportunities, he'll remain off the fantasy radar.

