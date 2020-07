The Giants are expected to part ways with Rosas in the coming days, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

This news comes in the wake of the kicker facing three charges for an alleged hit-and-run incident on June 15 in Chico, Calif. Rosas' pending release will leave the team without a kicker on the roster for the start of training camp. The NFL won't levy any sort of punishment until the legal process plays itself out, with Rosas set for a court appearance on Sept. 4.