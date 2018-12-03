Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Sets franchise record in win
Rosas converted all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 30-27 win over the Bears.
Among Rosas' three successful field goals were a 57-yarder which set the Giants' franchise record, and a 44-yard attempt in overtime that sealed New York's victory. The second-year pro continues to build upon what has been a fantastic sophomore season, having missed just one of his 27 field-goal tries and remaining a perfect 21-for-21 on extra-point attempts. He'll work to log another strong outing against the Redskins in Week 14.
