Rosas was tendered a contract by the Giants on Wednesday, Ryan Dunleavy of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The move is completely unsurprising as Rosas is coming of a Pro Bowl season in which he converted 32 of 33 field-goal attempts. The 24-year-old enters 2019 as a reliable kicking option with a firm hold on the job in New York.

More News
Our Latest Stories