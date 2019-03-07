Rosas was tendered a contract by the Giants on Wednesday, Ryan Dunleavy of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Giants' decision is unsurprising after Rosas turned in a Pro Bowl season in 2018 that included a stellar 32-for-33 success rate on field-goal attempts. The 24-year-old enters 2019 as a reliable kicking option with a firm hold on the job.