Rosas went 3-for-3 on field goals in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

Rosas accounted for nine of New York's 15 points in Sunday's loss, connecting on a 27-yarder, a 31-yarder and a 44-yarder. One of the league's options at the position in 2017, Rosas has kicked off the regular season on a much-improved note.

