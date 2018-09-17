Rosas went 2-for-2 on field goals in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Rosas benefited from the Giants electing to kick a field goal late in Sunday's game when they were down two scores, giving him a second sub-40-yard field goal on the evening. Rosas is certainly a talented and reliable kicker for New York, but the team's current inability to move the ball on offense could continue to hurt his fantasy value.

