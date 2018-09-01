Rosas won his kicker job battle with Marshall Koehn, who was cut Saturday.

After connecting on 18 of 25 field goals last season, Rosas fared well this exhibition season, hitting a 55-yarder in preseason Week 2 and going 4-for-4 in preseason Week 3. With Odell Beckham back to form and Saquon Barkley on board, the Giants should give Rosas plenty of chances to produce on a weekly basis in 2018.

