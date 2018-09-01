Giants' Aldrick Rosas: Wins job battle
Rosas won his kicker job battle with Marshall Koehn, who was cut Saturday.
After connecting on 18 of 25 field goals last season, Rosas fared well this exhibition season, hitting a 55-yarder in preseason Week 2 and going 4-for-4 in preseason Week 3. With Odell Beckham back to form and Saquon Barkley on board, the Giants should give Rosas plenty of chances to produce on a weekly basis in 2018.
