Rosas drilled both of his field-goal attempts and all three point-after attempts Sunday in the Giants' 36-35 loss to the Cowboys.

Rosas was nearly perfect on the year, making 32 of 33 field-goal attempts -- including all four from 50-plus yards -- to earn his first Pro Bowl nod. Kickers can be volatile from year to year, but the Giants might have found their long-term answer at the position.