Giants' Alec Ogletree: Absent from Wednesday's practice
Ogletree (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
Ogletree appears to have sustained a hamstring injury after racking up a season-low four tackles during Monday's loss to the Falcons. It remains to be seen whether the veteran will suit up for Sunday's game against the Redskins, but if Ogletree were to miss any time expect Tae Davis to slot into the starting lineup.
