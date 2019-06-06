Giants' Alec Ogletree: Active in minicamp
Ogletree is participating in team drills during mandatory minicamp, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Ogletree missed the final two games of the 2018 season with a concussion, so it's good to hear there haven't been any lingering effects that might have extensively impacted his offseason availability. The 27-year-old has either notched or been on pace for 111 tackles in each of his six professional seasons and seems primed for another productive year as an entrenched starter on the Giants defense.
